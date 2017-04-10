Auto repair shop deemed total loss after early morning fire

A Chapin Road business went up in flames early Monday morning with early damage estimates coming in at just around $1 million, according to the Lexington County Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of an auto repair shop just before 12:30 a.m. and they found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the structure by the time they arrived.

The structure has been deemed a total loss. Several cars were also destroyed in the fire.

Irmo Fire and the Columbia Fire Department were called in to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

An investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

