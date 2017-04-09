Columbia shuts out Augusta, completes sweep - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia shuts out Augusta, completes sweep

Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies logo (Source: Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC – The Fireflies shut out the GreenJackets on Sunday for a second time in three days. The 6-0 victory clinched Columbia’s four-game series sweep of Augusta to begin the 2017 season. Ironically enough, the club’s last four-game sweep came against these same GreenJackets from August 19-22 of last season.

For the fourth straight night, at least eight of the home team’s nine hitters reached base safely (in fact, all nine reached on Saturday). Already with a 3-0 led in the fifth, Tim Tebow doubled his team’s advantage after shattering a three-run home run over the right-field wall at Spirit Communications Park. The former Florida Gator has three hits in his first three starts – two of which are dingers.

Columbia (4-0) took its initial lead in the second frame, chasing Augusta (0-4) starter Melvin Adon (L, 0-1) after just an inning and two-thirds. Adon walked the bases loaded and Ali Sanchez scorched a single through the left side of the diamond – the hit scored two. Gene Cone then stretched the lead to three with an opposite-field base knock of his own, which plated Milton Ramos. Cone finished with a pair of hits.

The Fireflies knocked the GreenJackets’ starting pitchers out early in all four games of the series: the second, third, fourth and third innings to be exact.

Starter Merandy Gonzalez (W, 1-0) headlined the shutout. The native of the Dominican Republic dazzled over six frames, striking out six and allowing just three hits. Behind him, Max Kuhns and Cam Griffin finished the job. The trio combined to retire 18 of the final 19 Augusta hitters (the lone man to reach walked).

At the plate, first baseman Anthony Dimino somehow surpassed his performance from Saturday night. After reaching base in all four plate appearances (two walks, single, double), Dimino then recorded three more hits on Sunday and also scored a run.

Columbia’s longest win streak during its inaugural season was five. The club can match that tomorrow with a win over the Hickory Crawdads. The two teams begin a three-game series at Spirit Communications Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Manager Jose Leger sends right-hander Colin Holderman to the mound to face Hickory starter Argenis Rodriguez.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:17:08 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:16:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:14:35 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly