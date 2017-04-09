Deshaun Watson hosts football camp in Columbia

Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson was in the capital city on Sunday.

He hosted his football camp at River Bluff High School in Lexington from 1 to 5 p.m. More than 170 kids between the ages of 6 and 16 participated in the four-hour workout.

Watson had a chance to work with all the kids, and provide some pointers here and there. He certainly brought smiles to the kid’s faces, with the chance to catch a pass from the Tigers MVP.

The national championship-winning quarterback said the goal when he teaches the kids the game is to encourage them to have fun and be great.

The NFL draft awaits Watson on April 27th. He's very excited to finally hear his name called on Draft Day, and find out his future home in the NFL.

“Excited. A little bit of anxiousness because, you know, you really don’t know where you’re going to be at and what city you’re going to be in or what the situation is going to be,” Watson said. “So, you just kind of keep an open mind and continue to stay positive. It’s going to be a fun day.”

When asked what he plans to do with his first big NFL check, he said he first wants to take care of his mother and then buy himself a California King Bed.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.