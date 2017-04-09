Deshaun Watson hosts football camp in Columbia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deshaun Watson hosts football camp in Columbia

By Joe Gorchow, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson hosted a football camp at River Bluff High School in the capital city on Sunday. (Source: WISTV) Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson hosted a football camp at River Bluff High School in the capital city on Sunday. (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson was in the capital city on Sunday.

He hosted his football camp at River Bluff High School in Lexington from 1 to 5 p.m. More than 170 kids between the ages of 6 and 16 participated in the four-hour workout. 

Watson had a chance to work with all the kids, and provide some pointers here and there. He certainly brought smiles to the kid’s faces, with the chance to catch a pass from the Tigers MVP.

The national championship-winning quarterback said the goal when he teaches the kids the game is to encourage them to have fun and be great. 

The NFL draft awaits Watson on April 27th.  He's very excited to finally hear his name called on Draft Day, and find out his future home in the NFL.

“Excited. A little bit of anxiousness because, you know, you really don’t know where you’re going to be at and what city you’re going to be in or what the situation is going to be,” Watson said. “So, you just kind of keep an open mind and continue to stay positive. It’s going to be a fun day.”

When asked what he plans to do with his first big NFL check, he said he first wants to take care of his mother and then buy himself a California King Bed. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:17:08 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:16:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:14:35 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly