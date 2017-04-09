Portion of Colonial Life Arena street named 'Dawn Staley Way' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Portion of Colonial Life Arena street named 'Dawn Staley Way'

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Dawn Staley Way Monday morning (Source: WIS) Dawn Staley Way Monday morning (Source: WIS)
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley may not only be immortalized as a national championship coach, she'll also be immortalized in the City of Columbia.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin named a portion of the street in front of Colonial Life Arena "Dawn Staley Way."

Staley was surprised at the gesture.

"They gave me a street," she said. "My cup runneth over." 

The coach just took her team to the national championship game in Dallas, TX and came away champions. 

