Tim Tebow smashes another home run

Tim Tebow will suit up for the Columbia Fireflies in 2017. (Source: Columbia Fireflies)

He's only played a few games in Columbia in a Fireflies uniform, but Tim Tebow is already making his mark in the minor leagues.

The former Florida Gators and Denver Broncos quarterback made his presence known once again Sunday afternoon with year another home run.

Tebow smashed a three-run homer against the Augusta Greenjackets at Spirit Communications Park for the third game in the series.

It's the second home run the ex-football champion hit in his limited time in the minors.

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.