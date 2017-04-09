Officers seeking man who grabbed woman in Bi-Lo parking lot

A woman was grabbed in a grocery store parking lot and police are now looking for the man responsible.

It happened Tuesday, just before 9 p.m. at the Bi-Lo on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce.

Investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety the suspect arrived at the store at about the same time as the victim and parked his car a couple of aisles away from where she parked. He moved his vehicle into a parking spot in front of her car while she was in the store.

The victim told officers she observed the man sitting in his van watching her as she walked to her car in the parking lot after leaving the store. As she was putting groceries into her car, the man walked up behind her and grabbed her by her arms. Police say the woman then pushed the suspect and asked him what he was doing. He responded to her saying "his van was out of gas and he needed a dollar for gas." After telling the man to leave her alone, the victim got the attention of a Bi-Lo employee. The suspect then ran back to his van and fled the scene.

The suspect is described by authorities as being a white male standing at approximately 5'8 - 5'10 tall. He has shoulder length hair as well as facial hair. He was driving a silver 2000-2002 Ford Winstar van.

Bi-Lo released the following statement following the incident:

"We are taking this matter very seriously because the trust and safety of our customers and associates is our highest priority. We will continue to fully cooperate with Cayce Police Department during this ongoing investigation."

Anyone with any information on the man’s identity is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

