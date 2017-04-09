'Jacob's Team' pulls out win in 4th annual Curing Kids Cancer Truck Pull

The Lexington County Fire Department won the truck pull for little Jacob who is currently fighting Leukemia. (Source: WISTV)

27 teams competed in the fourth annual Curing Kids Cancer Fire Truck Pull at the Columbia Fire Department headquarters on Laurel Street Saturday.

The event was an effort to raise money to help fund research to fight pediatric cancer. Each team had to see who could pull a 55,000 lb. Fire Truck 50 feet across the finish line the fastest.

WIS Sunrise anchor Mary King emceed the event.

Saturday's winner was "Jacob's Team" from the Lexington County Fire Dept. who pulled it in 21.38 seconds. Jacob is a 10-year-old who goes to Carolina Springs Elementary and is currently fighting Leukemia.

All proceeds will benefit the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer $1.2 Million Endowment to the Cancer & Blood Disorders Clinic at Palmetto Richland Children's Hospital.

