Governor declares Sunday as 'Gamecock Women's Basketball Day'

Governor Henry McMaster has declared Sunday to be Gamecock Women’s Basketball Day in South Carolina.

Sunday morning, the governor tweeted out an official proclamation with the caption “Let’s celebrate our national champions, South Carolina! Today is @GamecockWBB day throughout the state.”

Let's celebrate our national champions, South Carolina! Today is @GamecockWBB day throughout the state. pic.twitter.com/zuztuWuLXQ — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 9, 2017

The proclamation comes just one week after the Gamecock Women defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their first ever national championship.

A championship parade is set for Sunday in Columbia to celebrate the team’s win.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.