Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in collision

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Arcadia Lakes Drive Saturday night.  

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 40-year-old Sean White of Columbia. Watts said White's cause of death was due to multiple trauma. 

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said a motorcycle traveling north on Two Notch Road hit a tow truck that was making a left turn.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was injured and later died at a hospital. 

The two people in the tow truck were not hurt.

