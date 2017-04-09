Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in collision

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash near Arcadia Lakes Drive Saturday night.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 40-year-old Sean White of Columbia. Watts said White's cause of death was due to multiple trauma.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said a motorcycle traveling north on Two Notch Road hit a tow truck that was making a left turn.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was injured and later died at a hospital.

The two people in the tow truck were not hurt.

