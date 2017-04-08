TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes on I-26 reopen after collision involving overturned car

All lanes have reopened on Interstate 26 after a collision with an overturned vehicle blocked traffic in the westbound lanes, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon on I-26 westbound between Piney Grove Road and Harbison Boulevard. It involved three cars and one of the cars overturned.

Troopers have not released if anyone has been injured yet.

