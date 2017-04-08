Coroner identifies victim in early morning shooting

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Watts identified the victim as 43-year-old Marlon Butler of Columbia. Autopsy results indicated Butler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a residence on the 2300 block of Candwenn Ct., near Two Notch Road, for a burglary call. Once on the scene, officers could see visible signs of a home break-in so they entered the home and discovered Butler's body. Investigators were also able to determine that several electronics had been stolen from the home.

The investigation to determine exactly what happened is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.