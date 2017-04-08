Program introduces kids to Special Olympics

Through fun games, kids ages 2 through 7 with intellectual disabilities worked on fundamental skills to improve physically, cognitively and socially. (Source: WISTV)

It was a day of showing off for kids at The Therapy Place in Forest Acres.

Saturday wrapped up the debut of the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program. The program began eight weeks ago as part of a partnership with the Special Olympics South Carolina and The Therapy Place.

Meanwhile, parents came together to talk about the challenges they face as caregivers.

"I don't even think I can describe it. It gives you hope to know that you're not the only one,” Amy Sarb, a mother of two said. “You know that you're not the only one having these issues. You’re not the only one there that, you know, there are other people there that know what you're going through, and what your kids are going through.”

Every Tuesday night for the past eight weeks, families have gotten together to prepare for Saturday’s event. While volunteers engaged the children in sports development activities, The Therapy Place staff lead parents and caregivers in discussions on financial assistance, dealing with loss, and brainstorming summer activities.

Special Olympics and the Therapy Place say they hope to partner together again.

