Program introduces kids to Special Olympics - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Program introduces kids to Special Olympics

By Allie Spillyards, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Through fun games, kids ages 2 through 7 with intellectual disabilities worked on fundamental skills to improve physically, cognitively and socially. (Source: WISTV) Through fun games, kids ages 2 through 7 with intellectual disabilities worked on fundamental skills to improve physically, cognitively and socially. (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It was a day of showing off for kids at The Therapy Place in Forest Acres.

Saturday wrapped up the debut of the Special Olympics Young Athletes Program. The program began eight weeks ago as part of a partnership with the Special Olympics South Carolina and The Therapy Place.    

Through fun games, kids ages 2 through 7 with intellectual disabilities worked on fundamental skills to improve physically, cognitively and socially.

Meanwhile, parents came together to talk about the challenges they face as caregivers.

"I don't even think I can describe it. It gives you hope to know that you're not the only one,” Amy Sarb, a mother of two said. “You know that you're not the only one having these issues. You’re not the only one there that, you know, there are other people there that know what you're going through, and what your kids are going through.”

Every Tuesday night for the past eight weeks, families have gotten together to prepare for Saturday’s event. While volunteers engaged the children in sports development activities, The Therapy Place staff lead parents and caregivers in discussions on financial assistance, dealing with loss, and brainstorming summer activities.

Special Olympics and the Therapy Place say they hope to partner together again.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:16:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:14:35 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:02:06 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly