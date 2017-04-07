Heading to the parade? Here's what you need to know

The National Champion South Carolina Gamecock women's basketball team will finally get to be celebrated by their hometown fans this Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday's championship parade, the City of Columbia began hanging national champion banners along the parade route on Main Street Friday.

The parade comes exactly one week after the Gamecocks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs for their first ever national championship in women's basketball.

The parade is on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Laurel streets and ends at the State House where a stage will be set up for the speakers, including head coach Dawn Staley, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and others.

Fans unable to make the parade can watch it LIVE on WIS-TV and wistv.com.

