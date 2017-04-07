Excited patrons descend on Augusta National for Masters - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Excited patrons descend on Augusta National for Masters

By Joe Gorchow, Sports Anchor/Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WIS) -

The world's most prestigious golf tournament, the Masters, is also a big event for the spectators. 

Fans flock to Augusta National for more than just the golf.  The beauty extends off the course and into the gift shop with some must-have items on sale.

The main attraction at Augusta National, however, remains the golfers! And some fans are really cheering harder than others for their favorites.

The absence of the world's number one golfer, however,  disappoints many golfing fans. They were hoping to see Irmo-native Dustin Johnson compete to win the Green Jacket. Unfortunately, he hurt his back Wednesday which forced him to withdraw.  

With Dustin Johnson out, South Carolinians can still cheer for William McGirt. McGirt is a resident of Boiling Springs, SC. 

