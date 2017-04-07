Pour House deemed nuisance by CPD, moves to shut down

A controversial Five Points bar has been declared a "public nuisance" by Columbia Police and it could be shut down after a video allegedly showed the bar's owner assaulting a patron in March.

According to Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jennifer Timmons, the Carolina Pour House, located at 800 Harden Street, has been such as defined by the City of Columbia Code of Ordinances Section 8-31 (c) 5.

CPD has since issued a Notice of Revocation for the EHOP, or extended hours of operation, to its owner, Daniel Wells on April 6, meaning they cannot sell alcohol past 2 a.m. Wells was also notified that CPD Chief Skip Holbrook could revoke the business license as early as next week upon the public nuisance declaration.

Wells was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for the brutal assault of USC student Ryan Chisolm. The assault, which took place on March 19, happened outside of the Pour House and was captured on Snapchat.

Chisolm suffered serious injuries to his face, including losing several teeth and a broken jaw, after being placed in a chokehold, allegedly by Wells, and until he was unconscious.

The nuisance title is declared by the number of calls to CPD to the bar since July 2016.

"Specifically, the Columbia Police Department has reviewed dispatch reports from 800 Harden Street. CPD officers have responded more than 20 times and issued 11 citations/arrests," Timmons said via email.

The arrests and citations include public disorderly conduct, grossly intoxicated person, resisting arrest, underage drinking, fake ID, fighting, and assault.

