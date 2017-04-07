Sheriff: 2 Sumter siblings abused mother, left in her own bodily fluids

Two Sumter County siblings were arrested and charged with abusing and not caring for their 66-year-old mother, according to the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office.

Teresa Choice, 36, and Michael Choice, 44, were charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult after the medical staff at Palmetto Health Tuomey reported the poor condition of their mother.

“This is by far the worst case of adult abuse and neglect that I’ve seen during my entire law enforcement career,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

The medical staff told deputies that the woman was unconscious and suffered from several major wounds that were caused by being left in her own feces and urine for "am an undetermined amount of time," deputies said.

"The woman was suffering from dehydration, kidney failure, liver failure and several other major medical issues related to the neglect, including diabetic wounds on her legs and feet that were also left uncared for," deputies said.

Medical personnel said the woman might not survive the neglect. The two siblings were arrested in the hospital parking lot.

The home was found in "deplorable conditions," deputies said, and two children, ages 8 and 12, were also found in the home. Teresa Choice is their mother. The children were removed from the home and taken into DSS custody.

The home has no working bathrooms and feces was smeared on the walls, floors and sitting in buckets along the wall. In addition, trash was found throughout the home and there was no edible food in the home.

