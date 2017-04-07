Sheriff: 2 Sumter siblings abused mother, left in her own bodily - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sheriff: 2 Sumter siblings abused mother, left in her own bodily fluids

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Michael and Teresa Choice. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Michael and Teresa Choice. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

Two Sumter County siblings were arrested and charged with abusing and not caring for their 66-year-old mother, according to the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office. 

Teresa Choice, 36, and Michael Choice, 44, were charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult after the medical staff at Palmetto Health Tuomey reported the poor condition of their mother. 

“This is by far the worst case of adult abuse and neglect that I’ve seen during my entire law enforcement career,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. 

The medical staff told deputies that the woman was unconscious and suffered from several major wounds that were caused by being left in her own feces and urine for "am an undetermined amount of time," deputies said. 

"The woman was suffering from dehydration, kidney failure, liver failure and several other major medical issues related to the neglect, including diabetic wounds on her legs and feet that were also left uncared for," deputies said. 

Medical personnel said the woman might not survive the neglect. The two siblings were arrested in the hospital parking lot.

The home was found in "deplorable conditions," deputies said, and two children, ages 8 and 12, were also found in the home. Teresa Choice is their mother. The children were removed from the home and taken into DSS custody. 

The home has no working bathrooms and feces was smeared on the walls, floors and sitting in buckets along the wall. In addition, trash was found throughout the home and there was no edible food in the home. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:14:35 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:02:06 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:01:24 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly