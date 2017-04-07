Celebration of life vigil planned for Westwood High School athlete

A celebration of life vigil is scheduled to remember Westwood High School student Ellis Hawkins.

The vigil will be in the Westwood High School Parking Lot in Blythewood starting at 5 p.m.

The 11th grader played on the school's football and basketball teams.

He died from injuries suffered in a car crash on March 30. The two-car crash happened on Wilson Boulevard near Fulmer Road in Blythewood.

