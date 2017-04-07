Lex Med using device to reduce risk of stroke for patients with irregular heartbeat

Lexington Medical Heart Center is using a device the Watchman™ to reduce the risk of stroke in patients who have an irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation that affects the heart’s ability to pump blood properly.

In these patients, blood can pool in the left atrial appendage and form a clot. The Watchman blocks the appendage to prevent clots.

