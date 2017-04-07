Sheriff: Midlands teen arrested at school after loaded handgun, - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sheriff: Midlands teen arrested at school after loaded handgun, drugs found during search

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a 16-year-old high school student was detained at school after a loaded handgun and drugs were found on him. 

The Airport High School student, who was not identified because of his age, was searched by a school resources officer, according to Sheriff Jay Koon. 

“One of our school resource officers found a .380 handgun concealed in a pair of shorts under the student’s pants after school administrators searched the student’s backpack,” Koon said. “Administrators found substances that are believed to be illegal drugs as well as ammunition during their initial search.”

Koon said administrators told the school resource officer about their "reasonable suspicions" before the search. 

The student was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana.

He’s being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

