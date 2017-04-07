Deputies: Teen charged with attempted murder after beating woman with bat

A 16-year-old Gaston teen will be charged with attempted murder after investigators say he beat an elderly woman with a metal baseball bat.

Demars Unique Randolph, according to Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigators, entered the woman's home on March 15, beat her with the bat, then fled the scene in her car.

“SLED helped us on this case by rendering a composite sketch of the suspect,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. "Our investigators used the sketch to identify Randolph.”

Randolph will also be charged with burglary and grand larceny.

He is currently being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

