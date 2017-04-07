Speaker line-up announced for USC women's basketball parade - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Speaker line-up announced for USC women's basketball parade

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The parade honoring the national champion South Carolina women's basketball team is taking shape to be one heck of an affair if the guest list means anything. 

The city announced the lineup of speakers set for Sunday's parade honoring the team's victory over Mississippi State Bulldogs. 

  • Mayor Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia
  • Congressman Jim Clyburn, U.S. House of Representatives
  • Ray Tanner, Athletic Director at the University of South Carolina
  • Commissioner Greg Sankey, Southeastern Conference
  • President Harris Pastides, University of South Carolina
  • A’ja Wilson, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball
  • Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach

The parade begins Sunday at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Laurel streets and end at the State House where a stage will be set up for the speakers. 

We will show the full parade on air and online!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:54:13 GMT

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:45:07 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:30:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the...More >>
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.More >>

  • DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:34:59 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:09:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region...More >>
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region semifinal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly