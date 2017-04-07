Speaker line-up announced for USC women's basketball parade

The parade honoring the national champion South Carolina women's basketball team is taking shape to be one heck of an affair if the guest list means anything.

The city announced the lineup of speakers set for Sunday's parade honoring the team's victory over Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Mayor Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia

Mayor of Columbia Congressman Jim Clyburn, U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. House of Representatives Ray Tanner, Athletic Director at the University of South Carolina

Athletic Director at the University of South Carolina Commissioner Greg Sankey, Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference President Harris Pastides, University of South Carolina

University of South Carolina A’ja Wilson, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball

University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach

The parade begins Sunday at 3 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Laurel streets and end at the State House where a stage will be set up for the speakers.

We will show the full parade on air and online!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.