'I must be lucky,' two-time lottery winner says after winning $250,000

A Cayce man admits he must be lucky.

A previous $1 million winner in the South Carolina Education Lottery decided to try his hand at the lottery once again and has become $250,000 richer as a result.

According to the lottery officials, the man struck gold on a $10 Cash Winfall ticket purchased at the Shop N Go on Beltline Boulevard.

The winner told officials that he's going to enjoy the winnings in retirement.

“I want to live with no worries,” he said.

We can't blame you.

