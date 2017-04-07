'I must be lucky,' two-time lottery winner says after winning $2 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'I must be lucky,' two-time lottery winner says after winning $250,000

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Source: WIS Source: WIS
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Cayce man admits he must be lucky. 

A previous $1 million winner in the South Carolina Education Lottery decided to try his hand at the lottery once again and has become $250,000 richer as a result. 

According to the lottery officials, the man struck gold on a $10 Cash Winfall ticket purchased at the Shop N Go on Beltline Boulevard. 

The winner told officials that he's going to enjoy the winnings in retirement.

“I want to live with no worries,” he said.

We can't blame you. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

