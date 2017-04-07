My Take: Congratulations Gamecocks!

Our South Carolina Gamecocks are national champions! Doesn’t that sound great?!

Coach Dawn Staley has built something incredibly special in South Carolina.

When she arrived nine years ago, there were barely 200 fans in the stands on game day.

For the last three years, they’ve had the number one attendance in country!

That kind of excitement, passion and enthusiasm certainly has a lot to do with winning, especially after three straight SEC championships!

But it also has a lot to do with the special relationship Dawn Staley and her players share with women’s basketball fans and the unwavering commitment they have to our community off the court.

To Coach Staley, her players and staff … THANK YOU for being tremendous ambassadors for the university and our great state.

We are thrilled to celebrate this historic accomplishment with you! I know a big crowd will turn out for the parade along Main Street Sunday to congratulate the team. But remember, if you can’t make it, WIS will have all of the excitement for you live on air and online Sunday starting at 3pm.

Congratulations, Gamecocks! You have made your university, your community and the entire state of South Carolina proud!

That’s my take, what’s yours?

