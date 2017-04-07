Coroner: Man drowns when ATV overturns while crossing creek

The Fairfield County Coroner says a Spartanburg man died when an all-terrain-vehicle he was riding overturned while trying to cross a rain-swollen creek.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Steven Bradford Armfield of Spartanburg. He drowned on April 5 when he became trapped under his vehicle.

The coroner says the accident occurred at Carolina Adventure World in Great Falls. The information released by the coroner did not specify when the accident occurred.

The coroner's office is investigating the accident along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

