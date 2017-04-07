RCSD: Man found in vehicle in Broad River Rd. median was shot

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday morning after a gunshot victim was found in a car on Broad River Road.

Deputies were called to Broad River Road near Brook Pines Drive where a man was found in a vehicle in a median with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators later determined the victim was shot at a home on Crestland Drive.

The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening. No other details were released by sheriff's deputies.

If you have any information that could help deputies make an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

