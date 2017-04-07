Deployed soldier returns home to surprise daughter at Field Day

There's nothing like coming home.

Second grader Zoey Thompson has been waiting a while for her father, U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Thompson, to return from deployment in Afghanistan. The two have not seen each other in more than a year.

The Catawba Elementary School student got the surprise of her young life on Friday when her dad surprised her at Field Day.

Capt. Thompson said he couldn’t believe he made it through the surprise standing. He even said he fell weak when he saw his daughter.

"I missed you so much," Zoey told her father. "Like, more than when I was born. Way more than when I was born. That's how much I missed you."

"That was definitely a beautiful moment," Capt. Thompson responded. "I definitely remember holding your little stinky butt."

So, what do the two plan on doing together first? Go eat at Buffalo Wild Wings. Enjoy the wings, guys.

