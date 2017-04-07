Man threatened employee with knife, hatchet while trying to steal $1,200 in merchandise

A guy confronted about trying to walk out of a Walmart with $1,200 worth of items reportedly pulled out a knife and hatchet and threatened to use both against an employee, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators are currently looking for the man who entered the Walmart on Killian Road on March 26 and tried to walk out with a shopping cart filled with merchandise.

An astute employee attempted to confront the man about his haul, but that's when the suspect pulled out his weapons.

The man didn't make it out with the merchandise, but deputies say he did manage to leave with an unknown amount of medication.

