Man threatened employee with knife, hatchet while trying to stea

Man threatened employee with knife, hatchet while trying to steal $1,200 in merchandise

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A guy confronted about trying to walk out of a Walmart with $1,200 worth of items reportedly pulled out a knife and hatchet and threatened to use both against an employee, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators are currently looking for the man who entered the Walmart on Killian Road on March 26 and tried to walk out with a shopping cart filled with merchandise. 

An astute employee attempted to confront the man about his haul, but that's when the suspect pulled out his weapons. 

The man didn't make it out with the merchandise, but deputies say he did manage to leave with an unknown amount of medication. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

