Tim Tebow hit a two-run blast off a guy picked No. 666 in MLB Draft. No, really.

Because everything that surrounds Tim Tebow isn't miraculous or curious or not at all coincidental, let this one run around your brain for a little bit.

Tebow, the Columbia Fireflies' marquee player this season, smashed a two-run homer on his first at-bat as a professional baseball player. Of course, that's already known.

But it's who he homered off of that raises a few eyebrows.

Augusta Greenjackets pitcher Domenic Mazza is a prospect out of UC Santa Barbara. He was drafted to the MLB and the San Francisco Giants in 2015 in the 22nd round. At pick No. 666.

Yes, Tim Tebow homered off a guy picked No. 666 in the MLB Draft.

Tebow explained the storybook moment during post-game comments.

"Well, obviously it feels good to get it out of the way, but at the same time, all of my sports experience has helped me for moments like that," Tebow said. "

Tebow's two-run blast on opening night at Spirit Communications Park helped the Fireflies beat the Greenjackets 14-7.

