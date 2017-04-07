Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery presents Dawn Staley with personal jersey

Former South Carolina Gamecocks football star Alshon Jeffery is new to Philadelphia and on Thursday afternoon he combined his alma mater and his current sports city.

Jeffery, the Eagles' top offseason signee, celebrated the Gamecocks' latest national championship with women's head basketball coach Dawn Staley, one of Philadelphia's own.

Jeffery presented Staley with an Eagles jersey at her high school, Murrell Dobbins Tech, where she was named national high school player of the year.

Wear it with pride, coach!

