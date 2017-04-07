Sen. Tim Scott recognizes Gamecock WBB on Senate floor

On Thursday Tim Scott and Senators Lindsey Graham congratulated the University of South Carolina Women's Basketball team and Coach Dawn Staley from the Senate floor.

The Gamecocks won their first-ever NCAA National Championship Sunday.

"Dawn Staley, 20 years ago, came within a single point of winning a national championship as a player," Scott said. "Can you just imagine being a single point short? And this must feel like redemption for our coach. We are so proud that both our coaches are producing student athletes. Learning academically, striving on chords, but prepared for life, for living."

Senator Scott went on to note there have been only 10 times in NCAA history that both the women's and the men's basketball teams from the same school were in the Final Four at the same time.

He said it is a good time to be a South Carolinian.

Senator Scott, along with Senator Lindsey Graham, also introduced a joint resolution to make the team’s victory a part of congressional record. Click here to read the resolution.

