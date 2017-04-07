Woman charged with DUI after crash causes power outage in downtown Columbia

The aftermath of the crash early Friday morning on Huger Street. (Source: WIS)

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with DUI and reckless driving in connection with an early-morning crash on Huger Street that caused a power outage in parts of downtown Columbia on Friday.

Columbia police say Lyric Brewer crashed an SUV into a utility pole on Huger near Gervais Street just after 3 a.m., knocking a transformer to the ground.

Crews were on the scene making repairs for about three hours. SCE&G says they had to shut down power while employees worked to repair the transformer. Power was interrupted from Gervais Street north to the Earlewood community and to the Vista.

Huger was closed between Gervais and Lady Streets while repairs were made.

Brewer was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and was still in custody on Friday afternoon. A judge has granted her a $1,250 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

