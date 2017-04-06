Gun bills remain alive in the State House - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gun bills remain alive in the State House

Gun laws in South Carolina could be changing now that two bills have made it into the next round of discussion inside the State House. (Source: WISTV)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Gun laws in South Carolina could be changing now that two bills have made it into the next round of discussion inside the State House.

Any bill with a chance of becoming law this spring must have passed through one chamber and into the other on Thursday.

One bill would allow first responders to carry guns into schools and the other would allow for open carry - requiring no permit or concealed gun carry.

The bill is called 'Constitutional Carry' because the sponsor believes South Carolina law is now unconstitutional in requiring the permit and training for using a gun in self-defense. The bill would change the law to no longer require the training under the Concealed Weapons Permit, allowing for no permit at all.

"I think you should have to have training at point of purchase. I do not think that training should be required for me to exercise my ability to carry one for self-defense, though,” Rep. Mike Pitts (R-Laurens) said.

There would still be background checks in place for anyone who purchases a gun in South Carolina, however, that's not good enough for those with concerns over the bill.

"Trust me, being in a place where everyone is armed and wandering around, you don't know who they are and what their background is, doesn't make you feel safer,” Rep. James Smith (D-Richland) said.  

The bill moved out of the House on Thursday after its third reading and goes to the Senate next. However, lawmakers are on furlough - or Spring Break - next week. They will pick back up the week after next.

