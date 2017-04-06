Hundreds join in walk to fight against sexual violence against w - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Hundreds join in walk to fight against sexual violence against women

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Putting your best heel forward in the fight against sexual assault and abuse.

The annual "Walk a Mile in Their Shoes" for Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands was Thursday evening at the State House. The event began at 5:30 p.m. and lasted until 8 p.m.

Since 2010, more than 4500 walkers have helped raise $250,000 through the event which has become a movement in the capital city.

WIS Sunrise anchors, Mary King and Leland Pinder, emceed the event.

