Tebow hits 2-run homer in Minor League debut with Columbia Fireflies

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
By WIS Staff
Tim Tebow in the on-deck circle for the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night.(Source: Mary King/WIS) Tim Tebow in the on-deck circle for the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night.(Source: Mary King/WIS)
Tim Tebow is all smiles after hitting a home run in his first minor league at-bat with the Columbia Fireflies. (Source: WIS) Tim Tebow is all smiles after hitting a home run in his first minor league at-bat with the Columbia Fireflies. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

It's Tebow time in the Cola City. 

Thursday night was a night to remember for former Heisman winner and National Championship-winning quarterback Tim Tebow and those in attendance at the Columbia Fireflies season opener at Spirit Communications Park.

Making his minor league debut vs. the Augusta Green Jackets, Tebow hit a 2-run opposite-field home run in his first at-bat. Tebow signed with the Fireflies last month. 

"Obviously it feels to get it out of the way," Tebow said after the game. "All of my sports experience has helped for moments like that. First at-bat in a pro baseball game. Playing in the Swamp or Death Valley or in Mile High Stadium in the playoffs. They all help because I think so much about sports is about handling moments and handling pressure."

That would be his only hit, though. He finished 1-5 with three strikeouts.

The Fireflies won the game 14-7.

The Fireflies continue their opening week homestand with the GreenJackets on Friday at 7:05 p.m. 

