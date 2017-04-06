Haley, holding photos of Syrian children murdered in gas attack, slams Russian inaction

Hours after the world woke up to horrifying images of a chemical attack in Syria that injured and killed hundreds including many children, United States UN Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed Russia for its inaction.

Russia has given support to the Assad regime, despite repeated calls to distance itself.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following news of the attack, the Russian ambassador blasted what he called "fake reports" of the attack.

Haley, bringing photos of children harmed and killed in the attack, then addressed the council.

"They made an unconscionable choice," Haley said. "They chose to close their eyes to the barbarity. They defied the conscience of the world. There is an obvious truth here that must be spoken. The truth is that Assad, Russia, and Iran have no interest in peace. How many more children have to die before Russia cares?"

The UN Security Council tried to take action against Syria for its repeated chemical attacks at the end of February with sanctions. But Russia and China blocked them.

Haley now says after this latest atrocity, the time has come.

"There are times when we are compelled to take collective action," Haley said. "I will now add this. When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action."

