Developer announces town homes at BullStreet development

A Greenville developer has announced plans to build 28 townhomes in the former South Carolina State Hospital on Bull Street.

The Terranova Group released plans Thursday for Town Park at BullStreet. The 28 townhomes for sale will consist of two-and-three-story floor plans with prices ranging from $300,000 to $400,000. Each unit will have its own garage and rooftop terrace.

Work is in preliminary stages of other housing projects at BullStreet. They include efforts to renovate key sections of the hospital’s historic Babcock Building. Richmond, Virginia’s Clachan Properties is expected to spend tens of millions of dollars to create nearly 200 market rate apartments in the Babcock structure.

Developers say BullStreet will also be home to an “active senior” housing project expected to be located near the Colonial Drive side of the property.

They will be built near the Calhoun Street side of the property.

The Moore Company of Columbia is accepting reservations for purchase. Moore Company owner Graeme Moore says the development says it will help fill a void in the in-town Columbia real estate market for new, updated housing.

"More than ever, people want to live in a walkable, urban environment where restaurants, shopping, and entertainment are a short walk away," Moore said in a statement.

It's the most recent announcement of development for the 181-acre BullStreet property. The overall development is overseen by the Hughes Development Corporation of Greenville.

