Darius Rucker gives shout out to Gamecocks during ACM Awards

LAS VEGAS (WIS) - While South Carolina-born country music star, Darius Rucker may have spent Sunday at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, he made sure everyone knew where his heart was.

During the awards, he had a very special message for the Gamecock women's basketball team.

"Big ups to the lady gamecocks! National champions!" he told the crowd.

He also sent out this tweet during the awards saying "trying not to scream cause Gamecock Women's Basketball just won the National Championship. Wish I was there."

Watching @SamHuntMusic andtrying not to scream causeb @GamecockWBB just won the NationalChampionship wish I wasthere So bad!yes @dawnstaley — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 3, 2017

Yeeeeessssss!!!! @dawnstaley and @GamecockWBB yes yes yes yes yes yes!!!!!!!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) April 3, 2017

On Wednesday, Rucker is scheduled to play a free concert at Colonial Life Area to fulfill a promise he made during football season. All tickets have been distributed to students and the show is not open to the public.

