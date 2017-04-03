Several school districts cancel after school programs ahead of w - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Several school districts cancel after school programs ahead of weather

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
A time line of possible severe weather across the state. (Source: WIS) A time line of possible severe weather across the state. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

This afternoon's potentially dangerous weather has prompted several Midlands school districts to cancel after school activities.

Lexington-Richland School District Five is canceling all Monday after school activities and events for elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools. This includes all sporting events.

District officials said the decision was made "in an abundance of caution for the safety of our students, parents, and staff."

Lexington One, Lexington 3, Richland One, and the Kershaw County School District also followed suit a short time later.

Lexington School District 2 and Richland School District Two has also canceled all after-school activities and events for all school levels, including sporting events. 

The WIS First Alert weather forecast indicates the strong possibility of heavy rain, hail and high winds throughout the district.

"As always, safety is our top priority," the district said.

School district leaders said they would continue to monitor weather and road conditions closely. Any announcements will be made using the school district’s automated telephone system, the district website and social media.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

