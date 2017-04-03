NO PARTY TONIGHT: USC postpones women's title celebration due to - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

NO PARTY TONIGHT: USC postpones women's title celebration due to weather threat

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) holds the trophy as she and teammates celebrate their win over Mississippi State in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Dallas. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay) South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) holds the trophy as she and teammates celebrate their win over Mississippi State in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Dallas. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The University of South Carolina athletics department has decided to postpone Monday evening's victory celebration following the women's basketball team's historic national championship.

The celebration was set for 4 p.m. and then moved to 8 p.m., but the threat of severe weather has put a damper on that plan.

The school issued a statement late Monday afternoon:

Due to the National Weather Service tornado watch and the possibility for severe weather this evening, the celebration honoring head coach Dawn Staley’s NCAA National Championship team has been postponed.

Details of a celebratory event to be held in conjunction with a parade will be announced later this week.

WIS First Alert meteorologist Tim Miller says to expect some gusty winds, heavy rain, and dangerous hail due to the storm.

"I'm really concerned about these storms. You know I don't normally say that," Miller said. "There are some pretty violent storms in Mississippi and Alabama and a lot of this energy is headed our way."

