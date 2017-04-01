Bill for 'Real ID Act' headed to governor

The bill that would change South Carolina IDs and driver’s licenses now awaits the governor's signature, to become law. (Source: WISTV)

That bill, once passed, would bring the state into compliance with the federal Real ID Act.

The REAL ID Act came to be after Sept. 11. It’s an added security measure, to be sure an ID confirms a person is who they say they are. It sets up extra stops, added identification required to get a state driver’s license.

Without a new state law, South Carolinians would soon be unable to board domestic flights or access certain federal and military facilities using their South Carolina I-D.

"This is a big change for the state of South Carolina,” Lauren Phillips with the SC Department of Motor Vehicles explained. “And internally, REAL ID would touch just about every different department in this agency. So, every different department has a role in this plan. We have different expectations that we need to make sure will reduce panic."

The DMV would begin allowing people to change their IDs in late 2017. They estimate it will take them $1.7 million the first year, then $13.6 million the following year to implement this change. That's if every person changed their license over at once.

