Gamecocks set target on cutting nets in Dallas

DALLAS (WIS) - Carolina looks to complete the mission by cutting down the nets in Dallas.

Coach Dawn Staley says it would complete her career if the Gamecocks win it all. In order to do that, USC must pass its first test in the Final Four and face Stanford on Friday night.

An intriguing matchup here in the lone star state when you examine the head coaches. Staley played for Stanford’s Tara Vanderveer on team USA.

Staley later coached alongside her mentor. The two remain close friends to this day. Vanderveer has always admired Staley’s passion for basketball, and now her accomplishments as a coach.

It's success that Staley can look back and say started with people like Coach Tara showing her the way. The mutual respect between the two powerhouse coaches is a tribute to the game.

However, neither wants to lose to other Friday night, especially Staley. The Gamecocks leader is 0-5 against her mentor as a player and coach.

Staley looks to finally experience success when the two teams face off on Friday.

