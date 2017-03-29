'The Paul Finebaum Show,' 'SEC Now' will be live in Columbia Friday

If you're in the Midlands and a frequent caller or listener of the popular Paul Finebaum Show, you won't have to call in on Friday.

The show, which airs at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network, will be live from Downtown Columbia on Friday at the Carolina Ale House, located at 708 Lady St.

The network's studio show, SEC Now, will also broadcast live from Columbia on Friday.

The show will be here "to capture the atmosphere of South Carolina fans with both the men and women's team playing in the Final Four this weekend."

The @SEC has known about him.



Now the nation knows.



Ranking players in the Final Four



No. 1: Sindarius Thornwell https://t.co/VKXIx9QYfW pic.twitter.com/o3WoQs8JN1 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 29, 2017

The show will be followed by the women's matchup vs. Mississippi at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2. The men will play on Saturday vs. Gonzaga, tip-off time is scheduled for 6:09 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.