Gamecocks to be represented in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend

Bolen Motorsports No. 66 will be decked out in garnet and black at Martinsville this weekend. (Source: Bolen Motorsports)

Bolen Motorsports owner Jeff Bolen is a huge Gamecock fan. So huge, he's going to outfit his team's truck with a special Gamecock paint scheme in this weekend's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway.

The 2001 University of South Carolina alumnus hopes his team can "grab a little of the Gamecock magic and get a good finish."

The No. 66 will feature a Gamecock logo, a university log, a South Carolina flag and plenty of garnet and black in support of the Gamecock men's and women's basketball teams and their bids for National Championships.

"FOREVER FAST #FOREVERTOTHEE" will adorn the tail end.

Bolen thought it was a great opportunity to showcase the University and the athletic programs' successes. “What an honor it is to carry the Fighting Gamecocks along for our race this weekend,” Bolen said. “Gamecock fans are like none other and we look forward to the opportunity to showcase the success.”

"I don't know that the Gamecocks have ever been on a race car," Bolen said.

Funding for the venture came from donors and other partners.

Driver Ross Chastain, who is coming off a top 10 finish at Atlanta earlier this month, might hesitate a bit when first jumping into the driver's seat this weekend. "Ross is from Florida and is a University of Florida fan," Bolen said. "It's funny since we knocked Florida out of the tournament!"

Bolen and his wife met at USC. They live in Lexington with their three children.

South Carolina became the 10th school in NCAA history to send its men’s and women’s teams to the Final Four in the same year. For the Gamecock men, this is their first trip to the Final Four in school history and the women’s second in three years.

The Carolina women’s team will take to the court Friday against Stanford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will see Bolen Motorsports take to the track for the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at 3 p.m. with the Gamecock men’s basketball team taking on Gonzaga with a 6:09 p.m.

