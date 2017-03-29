Gamecocks to be represented in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks to be represented in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect
Bolen Motorsports No. 66 will be decked out in garnet and black at Martinsville this weekend. (Source: Bolen Motorsports) Bolen Motorsports No. 66 will be decked out in garnet and black at Martinsville this weekend. (Source: Bolen Motorsports)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Bolen Motorsports owner Jeff Bolen is a huge Gamecock fan. So huge, he's going to outfit his team's truck with a special Gamecock paint scheme in this weekend's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway.

The 2001 University of South Carolina alumnus hopes his team can "grab a little of the Gamecock magic and get a good finish."

The No. 66 will feature a Gamecock logo, a university log, a South Carolina flag and plenty of garnet and black in support of the Gamecock men's and women's basketball teams and their bids for National Championships.

"FOREVER FAST #FOREVERTOTHEE" will adorn the tail end.

Bolen thought it was a great opportunity to showcase the University and the athletic programs' successes. “What an honor it is to carry the Fighting Gamecocks along for our race this weekend,” Bolen said. “Gamecock fans are like none other and we look forward to the opportunity to showcase the success.”

"I don't know that the Gamecocks have ever been on a race car," Bolen said.

Funding for the venture came from donors and other partners.

Driver Ross Chastain, who is coming off a top 10 finish at Atlanta earlier this month, might hesitate a bit when first jumping into the driver's seat this weekend. "Ross is from Florida and is a University of Florida fan," Bolen said. "It's funny since we knocked Florida out of the tournament!"

Bolen and his wife met at USC. They live in Lexington with their three children.

South Carolina became the 10th school in NCAA history to send its men’s and women’s teams to the Final Four in the same year. For the Gamecock men, this is their first trip to the Final Four in school history and the women’s second in three years.

The Carolina women’s team will take to the court Friday against Stanford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will see Bolen Motorsports take to the track for the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at 3 p.m. with the Gamecock men’s basketball team taking on Gonzaga with a 6:09 p.m.

ALSO ON WISTV.COM: Fmr. Gamecock star to join Columbia Fireflies

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:54:13 GMT

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:45:07 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:30:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the...More >>
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.More >>

  • DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:34:59 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:09:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region...More >>
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region semifinal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly