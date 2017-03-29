WIS Salutes Staff Sgt. Eukenya Joel Lewis - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS Salutes Staff Sgt. Eukenya Joel Lewis

WIS is proud to salute the service of Staff Sergeant Eukenya Joel Lewis.

He is currently stationed in Kuwait, serving in the Army's 38th Aerial Port Squadron.

Despite the rigorous deployment schedule, Lewis always makes a point of making sure his family time is very special.

Friends say that he's known for sending his wife the sweetest encouraging messages and calling on FaceTime whenever he has a spare moment.

An amazing husband and an outstanding soldier. We thank Staff Sergeant Lewis for his service to our country.

