WATCH LIVE: The Lake Murray Osprey cam has three eggs in sight!

A Midlands favorite is back in action!

Lucy is back - high atop her perch at Lake Murray ready to lay her eggs this year with her partner, Ricky. As of Monday morning, three eggs have been spotted in nest!

You can watch the live feed here or on a second camera here:

The feathered Lake Murray residents are currently coming to you live with an Osprey camera hovering over a cozy nest as expected Osprey mom Lucy expect her new editions!

The camera, which has been in operation since Feb. 10, 2017 by Sharonkay Ford, is accompanied by a dedicated Facebook page and website that offers updates on their happenings.

Lucy and a mate of her choosing have called the area near Ford's home their home for the last five years. Ricky has joined her the last two years. Ford said the pair built their nests on two dead trees before they were destroyed by weather.

She says she had the idea to build a fake dead tree so the birds could build their home - and they did, returning every year from their migration south of the Equator. Some friends helped her construct the perch for Lucy and Ricky.

CHECK THIS OUT: Lucy and Ricky flying around their home with a bird's eye view of Lake Murray.

Lucy's next sits on Lake Murray in the Twin Bridges community. No word on if Fred and Ethel stop by.

Ospreys are a part of the raptor family, which includes eagles, owls, falcons, and hawks. More facts about the osprey, from National Geographic:

Bird

Diet: Carnivore

Average lifespan in the wild: 30 years

Size: Body, 21 to 23 in (54 to 58 cm); wingspan, 5 to 6 ft (1.5 to 1.8 m)

Weight: 3.1 to 4.4 lbs (1.4 to 2 kg)

Did you know? The osprey is one of the most widespread birds of prey and can be found on every continent except Antarctica.

Relative: Size relative to a 6-ft (2-m) man

Ospreys can lay up to three eggs a year

And don't think it's just osprey that love the sights and sounds of Lake Murray - Ford spotted an eagle in their nest before the couple arrived!

