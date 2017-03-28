WATCH LIVE: We have a baby bird on the Lake Murray Osprey Cam!

Want to watch another animal expecting motherhood?

For those tired of the many hours wasted watching April the giraffe not spawn, another mother has a baby to nurture.

You can watch the live feed here:

The feathered Lake Murray residents are currently coming to you live with an Osprey camera hovering over a cozy nest as expected Osprey mom Lucy and her mate Ricky await their new additions. Lucy laid her first egg on March 26 and two more eggs were spotted on March 30!

The first egg hatched May 2.

The camera, which has been in operation since Feb. 10 by Sharonkay Ford, is accompanied by a dedicated Facebook page and website that offers updates on their happenings.

The pair has been frequenting the area near Ford's home for the last five years. She said the pair built their nests on two dead trees before they were destroyed by weather.

She says she had the idea to build a fake dead tree so the birds could build their home - and they did, returning every year from their migration south of the Equator. Some friends helped her construct the perch for Lucy and Ricky.

CHECK THIS OUT: Lucy and Ricky flying around their home with a bird's eye view of Lake Murray.

Lucy and Ricky's next sits on Lake Murray in the Twin Bridges community. No word on if Fred and Ethel stop by.

Ospreys are a part of the raptor family, which includes eagles, owls, falcons, and hawks. More facts about the osprey, from National Geographic:

Bird

Diet: Carnivore

Average lifespan in the wild: 30 years

Size: Body, 21 to 23 in (54 to 58 cm); wingspan, 5 to 6 ft (1.5 to 1.8 m)

Weight: 3.1 to 4.4 lbs (1.4 to 2 kg)

Did you know? The osprey is one of the most widespread birds of prey and can be found on every continent except Antarctica.

Relative: Size relative to a 6-ft (2-m) man

Ospreys can lay up to three eggs a year

