Lawsuit: South Carolina officers shot unarmed man 19 times

The coroner identified 35-year-old Waltki Cermoun Williams of Sumter as the man who was shot and killed by police on Saturday. (Source: Family)

The family of an unarmed man fatally shot by police officers in South Carolina has sued, saying the man was struck 17 times in the back.

The lawsuit filed last week said 35-year-old Waltki Williams didn't have a weapon when Sumter police officer fired 24 shots at him Dec. 10 while he was on the ground.

Attorney Carter Elliott says 19 shots struck Williams and witnesses described the shooting as shocking.

At the time of the incident, Sumter Police said Williams had a gun and was threatening his ex-girlfriend outside the Sumter Mall. He then led officers on a chase by car and on foot before he was shot during a struggle with officers. Police initially reported there was "an exchange of gunfire."

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating and hasn't released police video of the shooting.

Sumter Police say they haven't seen the lawsuit.

Carter says Williams was black. The race and names of the officers haven't been released.

