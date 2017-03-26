NC father, son die in fiery crash in South Carolina

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a father and son from North Carolina died when their motor home flipped over an embankment and caught fire on Interstate 77 in South Carolina.

Multiple media outlets say 53-year-old Christopher Gragg and 23-year-old Cody Gragg of Lenoir died in the crash Saturday in Chester County.

Troopers say a tire on their 2003 motor home blew out, causing the driver to lose control. They say the vehicle hit the guardrail, went down the embankment and caught fire.

Troopers tell WBTV that Cody Gragg raced motorcycles and that the two were on their way to a race in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.