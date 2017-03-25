Sunday's baseball game time moved due NCAA Tournament

First pitch on Sunday between South Carolina and Alabama has been moved to noon to accommodate fans who want to watch baseball and see the basketball team take on Florida in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament.

First pitch was initially set for 1:30 p.m., but that would overlap with the 2:20 p.m. tip-off time as the Gamecocks try for a spot in the Final Four. The baseball game will continue to be broadcast on SEC Network + while the basketball game will be shown on CBS. While the games are still likely to overlap some, this will give the fans a better opportunity to take in at least part of both events.

The Gamecocks (15-6, 3-1) dropped the opening game of the series 4-2 to the Crimson Tide on Friday night. Game 2 of the series is set for 4 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Sunday's game vs. Alabama has been moved to Noon to accommodate fans to go to baseball and be able to watch Sunday's @GamecockMBB game. — Gamecock Baseball (@GamecockBasebll) March 25, 2017

