Sunday's baseball game time moved due NCAA Tournament

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.More >>
D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.More >>
With his former college coach Frank Martin in attendance, and his former teammate PJ Dozier on the other bench, former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell shined in his first professional game, a Las Vegas Summer League Game for the Los Angeles Clippers.More >>
With his former college coach Frank Martin in attendance, and his former teammate PJ Dozier on the other bench, former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell shined in his first professional game, a Las Vegas Summer League Game for the Los Angeles Clippers.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again. LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).More >>
The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again. LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).More >>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.More >>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.More >>
Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.More >>
Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.More >>
Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining in the game to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri on Saturday.More >>