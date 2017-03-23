My Take: We salute USC's men's and women's basketball teams!

March Madness is once again upon us.

This year, there is a real reason to celebrate in in South Carolina as both the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams from USC will be participants in arguably the most acclaimed college sports tournament in the country!

The WIS Editorial board salutes Coach Dawn Staley and Coach Frank Martin’s teams for the amazing seasons both teams have had in 2016-17.

The state of South Carolina is on the national collegiate basketball stage again!

Noteworthy is that this is Coach Staley’s 7th NCAA tournament appearance in a row and the fourth time in the last four years USC has won the SEC championship. By any measure, let alone the ultra-competitive world of college sports, this is a remarkable achievement.

For Coach Martin and his men’s squad, this is the first tournament appearance since 2004! The men’s team features SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell. The Gamecocks have never had a Player of the Year in the 52-year history of the SEC!

Coach Martin said it best when he remarked “you earn your way into this thing. I know when I have an NCAA team-I’ve coached NCAA teams’.

Well, Coach Martin and Coach Staley, there is reason to be proud in Gamecock Nation for the accomplishments of your teams

One can truly say that the Carolina women’s basketball is one of the country’s elite programs-they are SEC Champions and they are a #1 seed.

We salute you both!

We stand proud as South Carolinians to watch you launch your tournament aspirations in our home state.

Go Gamecocks!

